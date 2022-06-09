According to the Missouri Hwy Patrol a three-vehicle crash at 9:45 a.m. four miles east of El Dorado Springs resulted in two totaled vehicles and one person being taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Vehicle 1, a 1994 Ford F150 driven by Stuart Wood of Stockton, struck vehicle two, a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Jessica Baker of Hutchison, KS, from behind causing it to travel into the oncoming lane striking vehicle three, a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Tommy Couch of Olean, MO. Vehicle two was then forced back into vehicle one and vehicle three overturned.

Baker was taken to the Cedar County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Vehicles two and three were totaled. Vehicle one had extensive damage.