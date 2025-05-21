On behalf of Community Diaper Outreach, Inc. a non-profit, we are excited to invite you to join us as a valued partner in supporting families in need across Cedar, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. Children under four years old living in the El Dorado Springs and Northeast Vernon County School Districts, who are enrolled in Parents as Teachers and receiving free parenting education, are eligible to receive 75 diapers each month during their home visits. Currently, we serve 120 children, distributing a total of 9,000 diapers monthly in partnership with Happy Bottoms Diaper Bank in Kansas City, MO.

Our diaper pantry was created in 2018, to help alleviate the challenges faced by families struggling to afford this essential item. As you may know, government assistance programs like WIC and SNAP do no cover diaper costs, leaving many families in our community without a reliable supply. This is where we come in – and your generosity can truly make a difference.

We are seeking compassionate individuals and businesses to support our mission through financial contributions or in-kind donations, such as diapers, wipes and other necessary items. Every dollar and every diaper is crucial. Your support enables us to continue providing for babies and toddlers in crisis situations, ensuring that no child in our community goes without this essential care.

Your contribution can significantly impact in the following ways:

$25 provides a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for one child.

$100 supports a family for an entire month.

Regular monthly contributions help us maintain proper sanitary storage, replenish our supplies, travel to the Diaper Bank in Kansas City for discounted diapers and extend our support to even more families throughout the year.

Together, we can ensure that local children remain clean, dry and healthy. Thank you for your kindness and continued support of our mission.

Pictured are from left: El Dorado Springs Parents as Teachers, Becky Lee Masters, Jennifer Caldwell, Emily Dawson and Amy Mead. Contact: Jennifer Caldwell, Board President, Community Diaper Outreach at 417-684-1788.