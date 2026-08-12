FIRST STEPS – Members of the El Dorado Springs Community were on hand at 10 a.m. on Friday,

August 7, 2026 as hospital board members, executives, city and county elected officials all participated in a traditional ground breaking for the MRI and CT Suite which will be built where the therapy pool was.

Pictured are (from left) El Dorado Spring City Council member and Mayor Gabby Kinnett, Director of CCMH Radiology Josh McClellon, Chief Operations Officer Matthew Cruitt, Hospital Board member Craig Castor, Hospital CEO Don Carpenter, Hospital Board President Melissa Gallette, Hospital Board members Peggy Kenney, Marvin Manring and Katie Magee and Cedar County Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton.

CEO Carpenter said the $2.3 million project should be open in December of this year.

Natalie Eberhard Marketing Director MC’d the event.