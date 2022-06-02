Be aware of the ElDo Bear

According to the El Dorado Springs Police Department, over the past few weeks we have received reports of bear sightings in El Dorado Springs, first on the 1000-1100 blocks of East Patricia Street, and today (Monday, May 30) on the 800 blocks of North Main and North Jackson Streets. Most likely from the descriptions given this is a young bear looking for a territory to call his own.

Bears are wild animals and will not be removed by the Police Department. If you see a bear, leave it alone! Do not approach it. Make sure it has an escape route and do not attempted to feed it.

Conservation Agent Derek Farwell told the Sun on Monday, May 30, that the young bear is thinking with his stomach. Adult bears don’t tolerate young males and this one is on his own.

According to Farwell the Missouri Department of Conservation has been studying bears for several year and the thought is that Missouri has always had a native population of bears and now because of the native bears and the bears coming up from the Arkansas, Missouri has a solid bear population.

Farwell reminds people not to feed the bear (or any bear). If there is any problem or damage call Farwell at 417/830-6162 or the conservation office in El Dorado Springs at 417/876-5226.

If you want to know more about Missouri’s Black Bears or report sighting to the Missouri Department of Conservation go to https://mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/wildlife-facts/be-bear-aware. Otherwise enjoy observing all of the wildlife found in the City of El Dorado Springs from a distance.