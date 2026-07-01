From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A multi-agency law enforcement operation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in El Dorado Springs on Monday, June 29.

According to a news release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Midwest Missouri Career Criminal Drug Task Force and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators seized suspected illegal narcotics, materials believed to be associated with drug distribution, firearms, and ammunition during the search.

One male was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday, formal charges were pending review by the Cedar County prosecutor.

Investigators also determined the residence is located within 1,000 feet of both a school and a daycare facility. According to the sheriff’s office, that fact may be considered during the charging process.

In the release, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Midwest Missouri Career Criminal Drug Task Force for their assistance, stating that the agencies remain committed to investigating illegal narcotics activity and working together to remove illegal drugs from the community.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.