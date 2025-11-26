From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

With the countdown to the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping rush underway, retailers and consumers alike are adjusting to a rapidly shifting holiday retail landscape. This year, two major factors are influencing how, when, and where people shop: early “Black Friday” sale roll-outs, and uncertainty caused by the federal government shutdown and the looming suspension of food-assistance benefits.

Retailers push deals earlier.

Normally, the biggest retail discounts begin on the day after Thanksgiving, but in 2025, many major U.S. retailers have kicked off their “Black Friday” promotions well before the big day. According to industry trackers, deals from chains such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon were launched weeks ahead of the official date. Research from a holiday shopping statistics publication shows that U.S. consumers spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday in 2024, and expectations are for an 8.3% rise in 2025 to about $11.7 billion. According to a market-watch guide, the best bargains often come early — “if you see a good deal, there really isn’t a reason to wait.”

Federal assistance cuts cast a shadow.

At the same time, the ongoing federal shutdown has placed the monthly benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at risk, disrupting spending among an estimated 42 million Americans. The temporary suspension of SNAP payments could lead to an $8 billion drop in grocery store revenues alone, as retailers brace for a hit to consumer purchasing power. Analysts point out that households losing food-aid support may reduce discretionary spending, which means fewer dollars circulating in retail, non-essentials, and local businesses.

These twin dynamics — accelerated discounts and squeezed consumer budgets — raise two questions for shoppers: Will retailers still drop deeper discounts later? And: Should you stand in line early, or spend more time with family?

Will more fire-sale deals come later?

Retail-industry watchers say that while there may be additional markdowns in the weeks following Thanksgiving, the biggest and deepest discounts are already live or already committed. With online sales exploding and competition intense, prices are unlikely to improve dramatically after the fact. In short: “If you see the deal you want, now is the time to pull the trigger,” say experts. The early-launch strategy is partly designed to spread demand and capture buyers before supply constraints or promotional fatigue set in.

Spend the day — or skip it?

So what should you do on Friday? One option: hit the stores or browse online as soon as deals open. Another: embrace the extra day with family, especially after the Thanksgiving meal, and shop local or small businesses when it’s convenient.

Here in the El Dorado Springs area, that strategy has a compelling local twist: Shop early, but shop local. Visit nearby independent retailers, support small-town businesses, and keep dollars circulating in our own community.

Support LOCAL, SHOP SMALL

This year, more than ever, the local angle matters. With national assistance under pressure and consumers tightening budgets, every purchase made locally helps maintain jobs, keeps storefronts open, and strengthens our community fabric. For residents of Polk County and the surrounding region, that may mean choosing your hometown shop over a national chain, making small-business visits part of your holiday-weekend plan, and involving the whole family.

From all of us …

From all of us at the El Dorado Springs Newsroom: whether you’re lining up at dawn or planning a stroll through your local town square, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving, filled with family time, gratitude, and — when the time comes — smart, meaningful shopping.

We encourage you: Own your choice. Shop early if you see something you want. Spend the extra day if that’s right for you. Above all: support your local businesses, and enjoy the holiday.