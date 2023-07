Don’t Miss This One!

EHS Alums of Classes 1950 – 1965 will host a multi-class reunion from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Lion’s Club House, 1109 S. Jackson St., El Dorado Springs.

Classes of ’56 and ’58 will be hosts. All are welcome! This will be the 70th year reunion for Class of ’53.

Come, enjoy the fun and renew connections or make new ones. Bring some of your “old” pictures with you! See you there.