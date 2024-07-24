“The Band Plays On”
Shhh! Surprise guest stopping by Saturday evening!
Rumor has it that a jolly guest will be stopping by for our concert Saturday evening to help celebrate Christmas in July! Bring your kids and your grandkids to come see our guest, get a quick picture and a treat while the Band plays Christmas music for you.
We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. so come on by the Bandstand for some music and a great time to visit with friends. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 26
1 Aces of the Air
2 Miss Liberty
3 Indiana State Band
4 Can’t Help Falling In Love
5 Misty
6 Gallant Zouaves
7 The Huntress
8 Superba
9 Pretty Baby
10 Man of the Hour
11 Bugler’s Dream
Saturday, July 27
* Christmas in July
1 The First Noel
2 Here Comes Santa Claus
3 Hark the Herald Angels Sing
4 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
5 Silent Night
6 Ave Maria
7 O Come, Little Children
8 Polar Express
9 March of the Three Kings
10 Deck the Hall
11 Oh Holy Night
12 Jingle Bells
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 28
1 Battle Cry of Freedom
2 The Peace Maker
3 Dixieland Polka
4 The Invincible March
5 LaSorella
6 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
7 The Gypsy
8 Sky Ranger
9 Marcho Poco
10 Invercargill
11 The Entertainer
12 Hymn Medley
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
