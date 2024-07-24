“The Band Plays On”

Shhh! Surprise guest stopping by Saturday evening!

Rumor has it that a jolly guest will be stopping by for our concert Saturday evening to help celebrate Christmas in July! Bring your kids and your grandkids to come see our guest, get a quick picture and a treat while the Band plays Christmas music for you.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. so come on by the Bandstand for some music and a great time to visit with friends. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 26

1 Aces of the Air

2 Miss Liberty

3 Indiana State Band

4 Can’t Help Falling In Love

5 Misty

6 Gallant Zouaves

7 The Huntress

8 Superba

9 Pretty Baby

10 Man of the Hour

11 Bugler’s Dream

Saturday, July 27

* Christmas in July

1 The First Noel

2 Here Comes Santa Claus

3 Hark the Herald Angels Sing

4 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

5 Silent Night

6 Ave Maria

7 O Come, Little Children

8 Polar Express

9 March of the Three Kings

10 Deck the Hall

11 Oh Holy Night

12 Jingle Bells

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 28

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 The Peace Maker

3 Dixieland Polka

4 The Invincible March

5 LaSorella

6 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

7 The Gypsy

8 Sky Ranger

9 Marcho Poco

10 Invercargill

11 The Entertainer

12 Hymn Medley

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner