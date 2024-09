SETTING HER SEITZ ON THE CROWN – El Dorado Springs High School Senior Jennie Seitz will represent el Dorado Springs in the Black Walnut Queen Pageant on Saturday, Sept 28, in Stockton.

Jennie said, “I always wanted to be in a pageant and I thought this would be fun and perfect opportunity.

She is the daughter of David and Sara Seitz

She plans to study aerospace engineering at Oklahoma with plans to be a pilot like her dad and grandfather.

This is the 64th Black Walnut Festival.