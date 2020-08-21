READY FOR ACTION – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce introduced the new teachers at the public and private school districts at their August luncheon held in the R-II multi-purpose room on Thursday, Aug. 13. The teacher introduction is a long-standing tradition with the chamber and the school districts. Area businesss help greet the new teachers with gifts.

Photo (front row, from left) Cary Chambers, Sara McClintic, Shelby Loane, Ashley Wolfe, Heath Oates and Chamber President Heather Brown; (second row, from left) El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Todd Mowery, Allyson Schmitt, Brittany Summers, Calen Simrell, Jason Bryant and Chamber Vice-President Jordan Payne.