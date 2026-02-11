A total of $14,650 was recently awarded to local organizations for projects to promote the El Dorado Springs community. The following projects were selected for funding:

• El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools

• Why Ask Why Project to purchase classroom books – $700

• Decoding Dyslexia Project – $1,500

• Hunger Warriors Meal Project – $2,700

• DECA Cool Zone Project – $1,000

• Care Connection of the Ozarks-El Dorado Springs Senior Center-Home Delivered Meals – $1,500

• Crowder College-Removing Test Barriers for Adult Learners in Cedar County – $1,500

• Community Diaper Outreach, Inc Healthy Starts-Diaper Access – $750

• El Dorado Christian School – Playground Equipment – $1,500

• Preserve Our Past Society

• Museum Building Maintenance – $3,000

• Historical Hysteria Event – $500

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to continue to provide funds for charitable projects that benefit the citizens of El Dorado Springs. As the original goal of the organization is to support our school systems and local civic organizations in promoting a better life in El Dorado Springs.