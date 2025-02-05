This year El Dorado Springs Community Foundation awards just over $15,000 to local groups to support projects in the El Dorado Springs community. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was organized in 2001 and continues to fund local projects to benefit citizens of the El Dorado Springs community and to offer scholarships for its local youth. The following grant applications were recently approved:

• $3,550 to the El Dorado Springs R 2 School District with $3,000 going to Hunger Warriors which provides weekend food back packs to students and $550 to support a Business Development project for the High School Transition Class.

• $3,000 to the El Dorado Christian School for their Tech for Success project to purchase iPads and Chromebooks for students.

• $2,000 to Preserve Our Past Society with $1,500 going for maintenance needs for the Wayside Inn Museum and $500 to promote the Historical Hysteria event.

• $1,000 to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to support El Dorado Springs families who are struggling with the costs of Breast Cancer.

• $500 to West Central Mo Community Development Center to promote an event in El Dorado Springs for the Women’s Business Center.

• $5,000 to the City of El Dorado Springs for the Swimming Pool project.

The goal of the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of El Dorado Springs now and for future generations.

Scholarship season is here and El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is proud to offer some outstanding scholarship opportunities. To review and apply please log on to the following website: cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships.