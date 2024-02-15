El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter has 137 current members. The advisors are Missy Newman and Amy Green. Members are taught life skills, academics, and how to interact with community members. Some of the main events the FFA participates in are Penny Wars, Chapter Barnwarming, Mum sales, FFA CDE lock in, FFA week, and community service. During this year’s mum sales, the chapter sold 3,500 mums.

Members go around town, ask friends, and family to raise money for the Ag department. During our activities all members show their leadership, social, and communication skills with other FFA members.

Here at El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter, we focus on leadership and responsibilities that come our way. The members are expected to have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) which is a project, entrepreneurship or placement, where they are focused on gaining career-based skills and responsibilities.

The chapter focuses a lot on achievements at El Dorado Springs.This year, the chapter has eight State Degrees, 10 American Degrees, two area officers, two state placing teams, one state placing speaker, one HYPE attendee and 10 proficiency winners.

Members are excited to compete in Career and Leadership Development this spring. Members kick their CDE and LDE’s off on March 2, at College of the Ozarks.

FFA week is Feb. 17-24.