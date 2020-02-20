The National FFA week is something that happens the last week of February and is state wide. We are starting our FFA week on Sunday, Feb.. 23, attending El Dorado Springs First Baptist Church on Main Street.

Our first spirit day is Career Day. Students will come to school dressed as their future career, and throughout the day we will have guests talk with our students about their careers and what got them so interested. That afternoon we will host a scavenger hunt at 4:00 p.m. for our members and prizes awarded to the top three teams.

Tuesday the 25th will be Overall and Flannel day. Students will be dressed in their best “farmer John outfits.” That night we will show a movie at the Opera House Theatre at 6:00 p.m. followed by a short meeting.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, we will start our day with our appreciation breakfast at 6:30 – 8:30 a.m.. All community members are welcome to attend so we can show our appreciation for your continuous support. Our theme for the day will be Trump Day. Come dressed in all RED,WHITE, and BLUE.

Thursday, Feb. 27, will be FFA Jacket & T-shirt Day. That night our chapter will attend the Area IX Chapter Banquet in Carthage. The bus will leave at 4:30 p.m. from the Ag building.

Friday the 28th will be Way Back Western & Drive Your Tractor School Day! That night we will host the 1st Annual El Dorado Springs College Night at 6:00 p.m. We will have representatives and students from colleges all over Missouri come and talk about what they have to offer, what’s it like attending, what made them choose this career, and more.

We will wrap our FFA week on Saturday the 29th with the Winter Bash along with the High School Student Council in the High School gym.

You are invited to come to our events and participate in our spirit week days. Thank You for all of your support.