The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District is developing a strategic plan for the 2020-2021 school year which will ensure that all students have access to quality instruction regardless of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan outlines three approaches to instructional delivery:

Green: Normal School and Activities

Description: Under the green approach, school and its activities occur under a regular schedule. Buses run normally scheduled routes and all students move about in a manner which delivers instruction in as normal a manner as possible. Some disruptions may occur in operational areas. Extra sanitation and disinfecting procedures will likely occur, along with other precautions.

Yellow: Substantial Disruptions to Normal Operations with Limited Student Attendance

Description: Under the yellow approach, school and its activities are substantially disrupted. All staff are required to be at work, but all students will not be in school for a normally scheduled school day. In this approach, general societal physical distancing guidelines are likely in place with implications for building operations. Individual student education plans and 504s are still followed. It is important to note that different approaches for different buildings, classrooms, staff and activities may be necessary.

Red: Off-Site Schooling for All Students and Most Employees

Description: Under the red approach, on-site school is effectively canceled. Instructional delivery, feedback, and assessment all occur online. The district will work to make sure that all students have access to online instruction with limited in-person interaction where appropriate. All student activities will be effectively canceled. Employees of the district will function remotely when possible, though some may be required to report to school for duties. Some employees may also be reassigned to other areas and duties as needed. Disruptions in all areas of school operations will likely occur.

The green approach, listed above, is the district’s preferred method of instruction, and will be its default. The red and yellow approaches will likely occur when outside entities recommend or mandate full or partial shutdowns. Depending on circumstances, a building and even an individual classroom may have to do off-site schooling for a limited time.

All of the R-2 district’s instructional staff will be provided professional training for delivering instruction and feedback to students remotely in case it is necessary. Technology usage policies are being adjusted so that students will have access to district technology devices at home. District technology staff are ready to provide remote access to all students who need it, using the district’s remaining CARES Act funds.

In the month of July, district parents can expect a survey to assess their needs and concerns regarding the district’s approach to educating children during a pandemic. Parents will likely be encouraged to transport their students to school in their own vehicles this year, though district transportation services will be provided to all students per existing district policies. Depending on recommendations from health officials, the district’s policies regarding adult visitors in school buildings may have to be temporarily altered. It is also the recommendation that parents have a backup plan for childcare, especially for small children, in case of quarantine or other restrictions.

The completed plan will be available in early August.

Heath Oates, El Dorado Springs R-2 Superintendent, stated, “It is our commitment as a district to provide high-quality, challenging instruction to all of our students. We think that happens best in a classroom setting. If and when that classroom setting ceases to function, we have to have a process in place to meet our commitments to our students and to fulfill the duties of our profession. Our staff is working hard over the summer to be ready for whatever the 2020-2021 school year brings. We will work with parents and families to make sure that we are maximizing learning for all students.”