El Dorado Springs The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is so pleased to announce the following recipients of its local scholarships for 2026.

• Tatum Quinlan will receive the Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship of $500.

• Gabriella Wooldrige was awarded the Doc and Bonnie Bender Scholarship which offers students a total of $2,250 for college tuition ($500 in year 1, $750 in year 2, and $1,000 in year 3).

• Tatum Quinlan and Lainey Dody will receive $500 each from the Shelley D White-Briscoe Memorial Scholarship.

• Kalen Post was awarded the Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship of $1,500 per year and is renewable for 3 additional years.

Congratulations and Best Wishes to each of these students.