Contact: Kay Forest, El Dorado Springs Community Foundation

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation will join in a nationwide celebration for the week of Nov. 12, 2023, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening their regions by addressing high-priority challenges and betterment projects for local residents.

For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the communities that benefit from their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations use this opportunity to share and reflect on the stories of impact from our recent work.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is part of the 54-strong affiliate network of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, based in Springfield. As the CFO has celebrated 50 years of service to the entire central and southern Missouri region this year, the Affiliate program is marking 30 years of collaborative philanthropy. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation founded in 2001, has contributed $677,028.35 back to the community and holds assets of $982,021.45, as of September 30, 2023.

“The CFO’s affiliate foundations practice place-based philanthropy every day by understanding the challenges and opportunities specific to their communities,” said name of affiliate president Kay Forest. “We look forward to the next 50 years of collaboration with the CFO, our donors and nonprofit partners to help our communities thrive.”

Community foundations, which work with institutional and individual donors to provide grant making and other resources to local nonprofits, schools, churches and other IRS-recognized organizations, represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. El Dorado Springs Community Foundation recently collaborated with the Hope Center and West Central to provide shower services at the Liston Center and are currently seeking grant applications for their annual grant round.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H. W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community needs.