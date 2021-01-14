Cedar County Clerk, Heather York, wishes to remind everyone that the last day to file as a candidate for the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election is Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in filing for a position on the Cedar County Ambulance Board District #2 and #5, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board, Village of Umberview Heights, and Special Road District Commissioners may do so in the Cedar County Clerk’s Office in Stockton at the Courthouse.

File with the appropriate clerk for School, City, Village of Jerico Springs or Water District Board vacancies.

For further information contact Heather York at 276-6700 Ext. 222.