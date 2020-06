The El Dorado Springs Fire Department will hold a benefit auction for the Caplinger Mills Fire Department starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, in the old Shopko parking lot, rain or shine.

The day begins with the drawing for the gun donated by Big Bear’s LLC – Jay Schwalm. The auction follows. The fire department will sell pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks.

See sale bill on Page 8.