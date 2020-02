El Dorado Springs Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call request from the Walker Fire Department requesting a tanker to aid them on a vehicle fire located 1/2 mile south of EE on AA highway, Vernon County at 09:23 on Jan. 24.

Tanker 1 and truck 7 responded. Fire was out on arrival. Eight firefighters were involved in the call. The area fire departments have mutual aid agreements to aid each other when additional help is needed.