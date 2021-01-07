On Sunday, Dec. 27, at 3:10 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched on a grass fire on the MO Dept. of Conservation at Schell City. This was a mutual aid call for the Schell City Fire Department. Five trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

Later that evening at 7:24 p.m. the Department was sent to the intersection of US 54 hwy and 101 Rd. for traffic control. One truck and 10 firefighters assisted.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, at 12:35 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to Community Springs Health Care to assist the ambulance crew with a lift assist. Four firefighters responded.

On Friday, Jan. 1, at 7:58 am. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on S. Jackson for a left assist. Five firefighters assisted.

On Friday, Jan. 1, at 9:27 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence in St. Clair County for a reported large tree limb that had fallen on a propane tank. The situation was handled by two propane vendors.