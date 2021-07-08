Frogs and Turtles need to be returned to their home habitat following the contests. Do not leave them in the park or other unfamiliar places; they need to be taken back where you picked them up so they can find food. Frogs also breathe through their skin so they need to be kept wet. Thank you for helping these animals to continue to be healthy and happy.

The frog jumping contest will be, Thursday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. and the turtle race will be Friday, July 23 at 9:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact Judi, 417-876-2691.