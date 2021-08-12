COOKIE AND MOLLY MAKE THEIR MOVE – Cookie (foreground) and Molly (barely visible), two of Carol Parmenter’s miniature horses, welcomed the children as they came out of the Opera House Theatre Wednesday morning, Aug. 4. The children were treated to a free movie, Spirit, about a horse and the visit from Cookie and Molly added to the on-screen experience. The horses were there for the afternoon showing as well.

The Opera House Theater had a free summer movie program every Wednesday at 9:30 and 4:30. The last movie was Wednesday, Aug 11.