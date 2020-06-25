Free sports physicals will be offered to El Dorado Springs R-2, Northeast Vernon County, and El Dorado Springs Christian schools student-athletes on Tuesday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs R-2 High School Upper Gymnasium. Those needing a physical are asked to enter the new main entrance of the ElDo High School and will be directed from that point.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital healthcare providers, along with Dr Neil Linsenmayer will volunteer their time to provide this service.

Jeremy Barger, El Dorado Springs R-2 Activities Director has asked that you please access the El Dorado Springs R-2 Facebook page for further instructions on plans for that day.