STEWARD NAVIGATES FIRST MEETING – The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board met July 13 with five out of the seven board members present. J. Jacobs, M. Schmitt, RJ Kinnett, C Carpenter and N. Murry were present with Burley and Floyd absent.

The board voted to accept the Speech Language contract, the contract for Occupational Therapist and the contract for the Physical Therapist.

The board set the process for middle school and high school lunch at $2.15 with breakfast being 1.05. Milk is included with a second milk being .50. Steward said this was the last year for free breakfast and lunch for elementary school. He said the school will have to wait a few years before it can apply for free lunch again.

The school is offering items from the chemistry lab as surplus. Stewart said that the lab had the same equipment it had when it was built. He said the school was trying to make the lab more user friendly.

Steward said that the roofing project should be completed by the end of September.