EL DORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT TO GET NEW DRUG DOG – In late August, Officer Ashley Taylor will meet up with drug dog Saber in Laredo, Texas and the two will spend 15 days together as Ashley is being trained to the 2 year old German Shepard.

R and R Plumbing and Remodeling purchased the dog for the department for $6,500. Saber is a narcotics dog – a non-bite dog.

Pictured are: from left – Alex Acosta, Anthony Taylor, Police Chief Brett Dawn, Ashley Taylor, Tasha Mahan, Dusty Dowdell, Keifer Harris and Saber.