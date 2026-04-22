THE FACES OF THE DEAD – Laura Woody has spent almost every waking hour since her son’s death from fentanyl poisoning on Nov.1, 2021, trying to raise the public’s awareness to the dangers of the drug and that no one is immune. Her extreme positio n has cast her into a group of people that care passionately about their crusade and will go to any length to spread the word – anywhere and any time.

She works with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, Inc and Drug Induced Homicide, Inc. In this picture she stands in front of plaques covered with pictures of young people who have died. The youngest is 11.

There are many more plaques with many more names and many more tragic stories.

Scan the QR Code to see and hear her interview with Spring City TV.