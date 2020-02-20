2019 EL DORADO SPRINGS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANT RECIPIENTS – The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant recipients for 2019. Thirty three grant applications were received this year which is almost twice the number that is generally received.

$11,875 was awarded to the following applicants:

• $2,885 to the El Dorado Springs RII School District

• $440 to purchase New Novel Set for Middle School, requested by Jane Griffin

• $250 to purchase incentives for positive behavior, requested by Kristen Casey

• $400 to purchase inside play equipment for Preschool, requested by Tarrah Foulk

• $695 to purchase hand held controls for chrome books, requested Jana Burley

• $100 to purchase elementary classroom information books, requested by Brooke Miller

• $1,000 to purchase food for Hunger Warriors Weekend Food Project, requested by Tracy Barger and Peggy Carter

• $900 to the El Dorado Christian School

• $300 to purchase historical books for classroom, requested by Janet Swank

• $600 to purchase computer for Science Department, requested by Patty King

• $600 to Wings of Refuge to purchase computer for residents, requested by Angie Batson

• $1,000 to the Church of Christ Food Pantry to purchase food supplies for the Food Pantry, requested by Sherry Wiseman

• $1,000 to the Church of the Nazarene to purchase food supplies for the Soup Kitchen, requested by Kathy Grant

• $1,000 to the El Dorado Springs Community Garden to promote local food resource, requested by Sharon Lansing

• $500 to the Community Diaper Outreach to purchase diapers for needy children, requested by Terry Austin

• $1,000 to OATS, Inc to support purchase of new Cedar County Mini Van to provide transportation for older adults, requested by Jill Stedem

• $750 to Special Olympics to pay participation fees for local students, requested by Robin Anderson from MO SW Area Special Olympics

• $740 to El Dorado Springs Senior Center to purchase needed kitchen equipment, requested by Toni Sabol

• $500 to Nine Wonders Optimist Club to promote annual after prom activities, requested by Terry Floyd

• $1,000 to Wayside Inn Museum/Preserve Our Past Society to build a ramp to new annex and to promote Historical Hysteria event, requested by Faye Koger and Paula Newman