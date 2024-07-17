Brian Hansell told the El Dorado Springs City Council on Monday, July 15, at the council’s regular meeting that Dollar General had broken the contract with him to build a grocery store on property he owns in W. Walnut.

He came to the council to inform them that he is looking at building a “hybrid” convenience store with gas pumps. Since the area has already been re-zoned, the council told him he could do whatever he wanted. He said that from the beginning he had told them he would keep them apprised of what he was doing.

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Alan Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvin Reasoner. City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk were also present.

Hicks asked how the neighbors would feel about the gas station.

Hansell said he thought it wouldn’t be a problem. He also said that there was more than enough space for the convenience store and a gas station. He said that the convenience store would not be open 24 hours.

Council approved hiring Comedian Bryce Stanley, D.J. Polish Pride, Emily Shinn, Ginelle Esry Skakal, Kamber Cain, Tiffany McGuirk and Rising Sun TKD to perform at the Picnic.