NEW PICNIC PEOPLE – Tanya and Clint Payne, owners of Fun Time Shows have arrived in El Dorado Springs for the 139th Picnic.

Fun Time is a family business based out of southeast Missouri. Clint’s grandparents, Harold and Lorene Payne, have been in the business since the 70s. In 1988 they sold the show to Clint’s parents, Kenny and Janet Payne, who operated it until Clint bought the business in 2008.

Fun Time Shows provides fun, safe, and reliable entertainment through the amusement carnival. Fun Time Shows carnival operates festivals, and picnics throughout the Midwest, including Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Indiana.

Like many carnivals, Fun Time was sidelined by covid-19, but they have worked a few recently and are looking forward to the El Dorado Springs Picnic.

And Tanya thinks this is such a neat little town. She just loves the Park.

Let’s make them feel at home.