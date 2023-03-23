COMMUNITY NATIONAL BANK DONATES TO UPCOMING CCMH EASTER EGG HUNT – Carissa Gardner from Community National Bank and Trust in El Dorado Springs dropped by Cedar County Memorial Hospital last week with 300 filled eggs for our Easter Egg Hunt coming up on April 6 – and an added bonus – 10 of the Easter Eggs have a $25 Savings Account inside. How wonderful is that? Brenda Hawes from our Business Office helped Carissa show all of the eggs for everyone to see. “Thanks again” to Todd Leonard and all of the bank crew. Very kind and generous gesture for our area kiddos.