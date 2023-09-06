The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees welcomed Harold Fugate when he was sworn in as a board member on Aug. 30. He replaces long time board member Judi Renn. Board member David Bozarth nominated current board member Michelle Leroux for vice-president, the position Renn held at the time of her death. The vote was unanimous.

The board voted to set the tax rate per $100 valuation at .1523, the same rate they had when the hospital opened its doors in 1960. The amount of tax revenue budgeted for 2023 is $327,718.

Fugate said that that there needs to be a tax rate increase. Bozarth said that an increase in revenue has been presented to the pubic three times in the last few years and has been disapproved by the public. It was discussed that it might be something to address in the future.

Bozarth said the hospital should have asked in the 70’s and 80’s.

CFO Carla Gilbert was asked how the CCMH tax rate compared to other critical access hospitals in Missouri. She said it was low.

CEO Terry Nichols discussed the cardiology group that will be part of the specialty clinic. He said they were being credentialed and would possibly begin in Oct.

The board went into executive session accompanied by Donn Herring of SpencerFane attorneys in St. Louis.

There was no report from executive session.

All board members were present: Leroux, Bozarth, President Marvin Manring, Katie Mcgee and Fugate.