70TH MISS MERRY CHRISTMAS TO BE CROWNED – Along with the Christmas Lighting in the Park on Monday, Nov 20, the 70th Miss Merry Christmas will be crowned as the Queen of the El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade. The first Miss Merry Christmas was Janolyn Patterson crowned in 1953.

Contestants are: from left – Grace Kinnett, daughter of R.J. and Gabrielle Kinnett; Perry Allison, daughter of A.J. and Cody Allison and Keith and Stephanie Turner and Myka Barger, daughter of Michael and Shelly Barger. All contestants are seniors at the El Dorado Springs R-II High School.

Park festivities begin at 5:30.