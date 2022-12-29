Explore the trails and find winter birds at the Parma Woods Shooting Range

Head outdoors on New Year’s Eve with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free guided Winter Birding Hike from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 31, at the Parma Woods Range and Training Center at Parkville. Winter is a good time to go birding. Leaves are off the trees and shrubs, making it easier to spot birds and see the feather markings that help identify them.

Parma Woods is 200 acres in size. Beyond the staffed shooting range and education center are hiking trails wind through forest with some moderate slopes. Much of the area is on a forested ridge with the Missouri River valley to the west and the Brush Creek valley to the east. Cody Phillips, MDC outdoor education center specialist, will lead the casual hike. Participants will learn about Missouri’s resident winter birds. Hikers should bring binoculars if they have them, and MDC can provide some field glasses.

This hike is open to participants ages 8 and older COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4×6.