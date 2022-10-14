by Jayden Berten, 9

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m., the El Dorado Springs Journalism class will put together a very special Halloween event called Spooktacular. Student’s will help set up everything the day of and the day before.

There will be all sorts of fun, carnival like activities that other businesses and organizations will put on for you guys. Like, Hat Ring Toss, Haunted Duck Pond, Kitty Haunted House, Trick or Treat Bag Decorating, Hay Ride, Zombie Run, that will be earlier in the morning,

The Opera House is showing Hocus Pocus, the Museum is doing haunted tours, businesses will still be handing out candy for trick or treaters, and lots more to come.

There will be a Masquerade Ball from 9 to 11 p.m. in the upstairs of the old community building for High Schoolers only.