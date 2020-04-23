WELCOME PROFESSIONAL THERAPY DOG CODY – Three years ago, the El Dorado Springs R-II elementary school applied for a therapy dog through the CARES, (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation and Services), Inc Program in Concordia, KS. In March, Dr. Tracy Barger went to Concordia for training with Cody.

He is ready to greet children every morning as soon as school opens in the fall. His other duties included going to the classroom or library so students can read to him, attending guidance classes and comforting kids who might be experiencing a bad day.

At four months old Cody had to pass a temperament test before entering the therapy dog program. The now 16 month old Labradoodle is ready to do his job.

Cody is stationed in the Elementary School but can be deployed to the Middle School or High School if needed.

Dr. Barger said that when Cody wears his service-vest he’s all business. As soon as the vest comes off, he’s just like any other playful dog.

Cody will live with the Bargers for the rest of his life. Dr. Barger will begin her tenure as the Elementary School Principal on July 1.