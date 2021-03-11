LADY BULLDOGS WIN AGAINST NOTRE DAME – The Lady Bulldogs competed in the district tournament last week. They hosted Pleasant Hill in the semi-final round on Monday night. The game started out close as the Lady Bulldogs found themselves in foul trouble. In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull away with a 74-52 victory.

Thursday night, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Notre Dame De Sion in the championship game of district 13. The game went back and forth early as both teams really good defense. The Lady Bulldogs started to turn things around in the second quarter and took an early lead. In the third quarter, Notre Dame came out hitting, but the Lady Bulldogs picked up their defensive intensity and made a run of their own. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on and take the district title with a 47-26 victory.

During the Marshfield game, the week before Districts, Sophomore Macie Mays made her 1,000th point in her career. Also, Reese Schaaf eclipsed the 1500 point mark for her career in the first round of districts.

Their next game is on Wednesday, March 10 against St Michael the Archangel Guardians.

From left – Hannah Klybur, Abbi Schmidt, Gracie Mead, Wriley Taylor, Macie Mays, Tevi Gurley, Reese Schaaf, Tenlie Steward, Alyssa Irvin, Morgan Michell. Gracen Floyd, Dani Ogle, Kyndal Swopes, Hanna Winburn McKinli Mays, Alexa Mays and Coach Beau Swopes.