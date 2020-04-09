The Cedar County Library Branches will remain closed through the month of April due to CoVid-19. Effective April 1, employees will no longer be working or answering telephones but please look to Facebook or the Cedar County Library website for resources and information.

In order to support our dedicated staff and the Cedar County economy through this unprecedented time, the Cedar County Library Board of Trustees has agreed to continue employee compensation through April, 2020. Plans for reopening will be based on the pandemic status at the end this month.