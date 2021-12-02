The Lights of Galilee will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Dec 10 through Saturday, Dec. 18. Monday – Thursday come out and enjoy a chili supper for a free will donation.

Special performances include Dec. 11 – El Dorado Springs Bulldog Show Choir and Middle School Choir: Dec 15th – Caroling – bring your Wednesday night church group to join in the singing; Dec. 17 – 6 p.m.-7p.m. First Baptist Church Brass Quintet and Dec 18 – Camp Galilee Reunion.

Vendors include Mary Kay, Color Street, Norwex, Love, Laugh by Liv, Usborne Books & More, Bulldog Brew, Rags to Wreaths and charmed Creations.

Thus year’s sponsors are Ast Heating and Air, Beaty Feed and Livestock Supply, Black Oak Community Church Bulldog Brew, Church of God (Holiness), Community Bank, Community Church, Ehler’s Variety, Harold and Robin Fugate, Housh Dentistry, LCN Graphics, Mid-Missouri Bank, Santa Paula Awning, Scott Furniture of Osceola, West Central Missouri Action Agency and Whitaker Quarter Horses.