We are pleased to offer six local scholarships through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation.

These scholarships include:

• Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial Scholarship

• $1,250 over 3 years (1st year $500, 2nd year $750, 3rd year $1000)

• For ElDo high school seniors pursuing a college degree

• Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship

• $400 for students pursuing a degree in nursing

• Shelley D White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship

• $400 for ElDo high school seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare related field

• Eldon Steward Agricultural Scholarship

• $400 for ElDo high school seniors pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field

• Ellis & Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship

• $2,000 for ElDo high school seniors pursuing a degree in education

• Clonts Anderson Scholarship

• Two $800 scholarships specifically for ElDo high school senior girls seeking higher education

For application and further instructions, please contact Ashley Rogers, high school scholarship coordinator at El Dorado Springs R2 High School.