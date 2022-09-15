Anyone who has met Spencer Tuma knows she is a force to be reckoned with. As Missouri Farm Bureau’s Director of National Legislative Programs, Spencer has been the organization’s primary federal lobbyist for more than five years. She quickly developed a reputation as one of the smartest, sharpest ag policy minds in Missouri. When her deep competitive streak engages, Spencer is hard to beat, as she will do anything to outwork and outwit her opponents.

Blake Hurst, former President of Missouri Farm Bureau, summed her up perfectly. When informed that Spencer had earned this honor, he said, “my God, she’s still under 30? Spencer is brilliant, charming, and never quits working. Proud she works for farmers like me.”

Originally from Vernon County in Southwest Missouri, Spencer earned both undergraduate and Masters in Public Policy degrees from Mizzou. She cut her teeth as the Political Director for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s 2016 reelection before joining her official staff in the Columbia office. She has served in her current role with MOFB since 2017. In her spare time, she operates a professional floral design company, A Floral Affair. She and her husband Andrew live in Osage County. Spencer’s parents are John M. and Jeanne Hoagland of Schell City.