PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING PLANNED – The City of El Dorado Springs purchased approximately 4.19 acres of real estate located at 501 and 503 East Highway 54 on Thursday, June 29. The property formerly belonged to local businessman J.T. Jackson. Jackson was a long-time member of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers said that the plan is to incorporate J.T.’s memory into the construction of the building. The city bought the property for $75,000.