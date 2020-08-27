DR. MIKE RETIRES – Dr. Mike Frier retired from is his Optometry practice on Aug. 20 and was honored with a party at Vision Source on Friday, Aug. 21. Dr. Mike and Cathy Frier have had the pleasure of serving the El Dorado Springs area since 1978 when they opened a practice on Main Street. They eventually moved Family Vision Center to its present location on Hospital Road. In January of 2019, the Friers sold Family Vision Center to Jeremy and Dr. Laura Montgomery who also own Vision Source in Bolivar.

A formal gathering will happen when it is safe to do so. You can send cards celebrating their retirement to the office at 701 E Hospital Rd. El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Drs. Michael and Cathy Frier thank you for the many memories, the wonderful opportunity and the privilege to care for you and your family over the years and your loyalty. Truly, it has been amazing. Pictured are Dr. Laura Montgomery, Drs. Mike and Cathy Frier and Jeremy Montgomery.