DEPUTY LUKENBILL – I don’t think any of us in the elementary could have imagined a few years ago what a blessing having a school resource officer would be, especially one like Deputy Lukenbill. This year has probably been the most challenging one yet for a lot of us and we’ve all experienced some pretty touch things. In all the chaos, Garrett has stepped up and helped in unimaginable ways.

This year in our district along we have had about 18 children placed in foster care. Lukenbill was the piece to the puzzle that finally was able to rescue at least 10 of those children. He spent so many extra hours filling out paperwork and court orders, watching forensic interviews and investigating situations that he did not have to, just simply because he cared enough for our kids to do it. I watched him handle those situations with professionalism, but enough goofiness and silliness to help the kids get through them with a little bit of a laugh and not nearly as much fear.

Each day I watch as Garrett walks into the building and looks for children to impact. One of the best examples I can think of is one that occurred earlier this year. I have a student in elementary school who is a young man that comes from a pretty rough background. He doesn’t have many positive male role models and oftentimes comes to school upset and withdrawn. Usually because he has witness an intense fight the night before, he’s been locked out of the house, or experienced a number of other things. I went to Garrett to express my concern for him and explain the situation. Before I could even ask him, Garrett offered to become a sort of mentor for him. He pulled the student daily for check ins, let him help him around the school, talked to him about how to express his emotions as a man and even have him a badge sticker so they could be “The Deputy Boys.” Within just a few days the student was making better scores on his assignments and seemed genuinely so much happier. He would light up every time he got to see Garrett and Garrett would go out of his way to show him how much to cared for him with a high five, a hug or a “way to go, buddy!”

I could go on and on with examples like this, but it really can all be wrapped up in saying that our school and community is so incredibly blessed to have Deputy Lukenbill. He doesn’t typically take compliments well (unless they’re about his hair, how strong he’s looking that particular day or how many tickets he’s been able to hand out in the past), but next time you see him please remember to thank him for all the things he does and all the children he helps.

Garrett, thank you so much for helping, and in my opinion, saving some of our kids. This year could have been much different in much worse ways if it wasn’t for you. We’re lucky to have you. And yes, your hair looks very nice today.

By Kaitlyn Norman

Pictured are from left: El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brown, Dr. Traci Barger, Deputy Lukenbill and Mary Eason. The award was given at the El Dorado Springs Chambe of Commerce meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9.