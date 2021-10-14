The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted 988 as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, starting July 16, 2022. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022

In order for 988 to work in your area code, mandatory 10-digit local dialing will be implemented. If your area code is included in the Missouri list, you will need to dial the area code for all local calls starting on Oct. 24, 2021.

(Missouri list: 314, 417, 660 and 816)

What will be the new dialing procedure?

To complete all local calls, you will now need to dial area code + telephone number. This applies to all calls within your area code that are currently dialed with seven digits.

Who will be affected?

Anyone with a telephone number from your area code will need to make a change from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit local dialing.

When will the change begin?

Beginning Oct. 24, 2021, you must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit telephone number.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

What will you need to do?

In addition to changing your dialing patterns, all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete local calls using only 7- digit numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers. Some examples are:

• Life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

• PBXs

• Fax machines

• Internet dial-up numbers

• Fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

• Speed dialers

• Mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

• Call forwarding settings

• Voicemail services and other similar functions

Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

What will stay the same?

• Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed

• You will continue to dial 1+ area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

• You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)

• Any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community can still be reached by dialing their 3-digit codes

• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) even after the 988 code is in effect

Who can I contact if I have questions?

If you have any questions regarding information provided in this notice, please call your local service provider for more information. You can also visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.