Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their hunting of mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans, these night-time birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

The great horned owl is one of several owl species that people can learn about at the Feb. 25 Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Owls of Missouri.”

People can learn more about owl species found in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Owls of Missouri.” This program, which will be Feb. 25 from 6-7 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this online program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide information about the species of owls that are found in Missouri and will also have tips on how to identify their calls. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182473.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.