The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the Missouri Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers maintain heat-related utility service during cold temperatures, begins on November 1, 2025. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2026.

The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric investor-owned utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipal utilities, cooperatives, and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction.

Under Senate Bill 4 passed during the 2025 session of the General Assembly, and signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe, there are significant enhancements to assist consumers.

Disconnection of heat-related service is now prohibited on any day temperatures are predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 72-hour period. Additionally, the Cold Weather Rule:

• Provides customers with more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and electric customers. Customers are still liable for their bills.

• Allows customers to make budget payments over 12 months. • Requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; and that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.

• Requires customers be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill.

• Allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.

A customer may register with the utility if:

• They are 65 years of age or older;

• Disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health; or

• They have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

A customer who is registered with the utility company as elderly or disabled will receive additional notifications prior to a proposed discontinuance of service during the Cold Weather Rule period. They may also be eligible for additional minimum payment arrangements.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to:

1) Contact the utility company.

2) State an inability to pay the bill in full.

3) Provide monthly or annual income information.

4) Make a minimum payment.

5) Enter into a payment agreement.

For more information on the Missouri Cold Weather Rule, please see the Commission’s website at psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211. Consumers can also receive Cold Weather Rule information from their local natural gas or electric company or local community action agency. In addition, there may be additional programs available to consumers seeking assistance in paying their heating bills.

Here is a link to a PSC video explaining the revised Cold Weather Rule: https://f.io/os4oRdMR.