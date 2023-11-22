Contending for this year’s honor are: Copper Budd, daughter of Brian and Erin Budd; Hadley Miller, daughter of Aaron and Ashley Miller; Raylynn Wegner, daughter of Mary Eason; Madison Dawson, daughter of Jake and Emily Dawson; RiverLynn Dunfield, daughter of Zach and Shelby Dunfield; Haislee Johnson, daughter of Breann Johnson and StevenLamb; Madelynn Boleyn, daughter of Jakob and Caeleigh Boley; Harley Coburn, daughter of Richard and Heidi Coburn; Kinslee Whitlock, daughter of Andrew and Samantha Whitlock, Izadora Virnig, daughter of Terry Jackson; Dawson Rogers, son of David and Ashley Rogers; Kit Caldwell, son of Klay and Jennifer caldwell, Ryker Clark,, son of Joey ad Chandra Clark and Raymond Woodruff, son of Lee and Kayla Woodruff.

The winners will be announced the day of the Christmas Parade, Dec. 9.