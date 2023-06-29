There’s a new mural at the Liston Center on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Created at a special event, “Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston”, the old Liston School, now the West Central Liston Center, was the focal point for a showcase of local artisans and events along with the creation of a mural by ARCY, an international street artist. Over 102 individuals registered for the event, which featured seven vendors, an art show, and food trucks in addition to the live creation of the painting.

The unique image depicts a young, turn-of-the-century Sally Liston, the building’s namesake, dreaming of possibilities for the future. Sheridan Garman-Neeman, Chief Community Wealth Building Officer for New Growth Community Development Corporation commented, “When given the opportunity to select a subject for the mural, Sally Liston seemed an obvious choice. She represents West Central’s key values of education, excellence, encouragement, empowerment, and equity, and also reflects the mission of the New Growth Women’s Business Center (WBC) to build lasting livelihoods by cultivating entrepreneurs and local assets.” The mural comes to West Central Liston and New Growth thanks to the generosity of the Missouri Main Street organization and New Growth Director of Outreach and Development Patty Cantrell. Patty held the winning ticket at a drawing for creation of the one-of-a-kind painting from the Missouri Main Street state conference, and suggested the mural be created at the Liston Center, headquarters for the WBC.

The Liston building has been an El Dorado Springs landmark and symbol of education, community, and connections among families and friends for over 80 years. The historic Liston School in El Dorado Springs was built in 1940 on the site of the North School, which had served the community from 1887 to 1940. The new building was named for Sally Liston, who taught at the North School for 39 years. The Liston School served as an educational site until 1993 when it was relegated to storage. After several years the structure was purchased by El Do Youth, Inc. (EYC), who undertook the massive renovation project. In addition to gutting and refitting the original building, EYC added a gymnasium and the footprint for a commercial kitchen. Youth events began in 2010, and included weekend activities for teens, and an after-school care program.

A new phase in the life of the iconic building began in 2019. West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and affiliate community development corporation New Growth began a partnership with EYC to expand opportunities for all community members, with assistance from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation. “El Dorado Works”, a job skills and employment program, was implemented at Liston, and along with several area and regional organizations, diverse community programs began. West Central purchased the building from EYC fall 2020, with the vision of creating a regional resource hub for individuals, families, and communities in the area.

Now, the 15-county New Growth Women’s Business Center and 11-county New Growth Transit program is headquartered at the building. West Central’s FACES team of Community Initiatives Coordinators and Family Assistance Coordinators work from Liston to develop programs for area families and communities. Community partner On My Own maintains an office and conducts regular programming at the Liston Center. Last winter the multi-purpose area was utilized by the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Association as a warming shelter on frigid nights for at-risk individuals. The building remains available to the public for event rental. With appreciation for the history and possibilities represented by this wonderful building, the Agency is excited to dream of the ways the Liston Center will serve the El Dorado Springs, Cedar County, and West Central Missouri Community Action Agency service area in the future.

Debra Vickers, Public Relations Director

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is dedicated to empowering people to make a positive change by coordinating and administering resources. Programs include housing, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, and credit building. West Central’s service region includes the counties of Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Learn more at https://wcmcaa.org/.

New Growth New Growth is a rural community development corporation based in west central Missouri, and growing to serve rural Missouri and Kansas. New Growth’s mission is to build local ownership and lasting livelihoods from deep rural roots. Programs include the 15-county New Growth Women’s Business Center, New Growth Capital microfinancing, and the START HERE Business Acceleration Network. Learn more: https://www.newgrowthmo.org/.