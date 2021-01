Nature made Gardens Herb Shop has planned an open house and grand opening between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 16. There will be free kettle corn, hot spiced apple cider and drawings for gift cards.

The shop, owned by Angela Kenney, is located at 200 W. Hwy. 54, Suite 3, in El Dorado Springs.

The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at Nature Made Gardens at 11:30 a.m. on Wed., Jan 20.